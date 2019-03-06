Safety council encourages employees to speak up if they feel unsafe at work, after Findlay bar owner is caught on camera in heated argument.

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The alarming video WTOL first showed you from inside a bar in Findlay is sparking a conversation regarding safety in the workplace.
Dale Dean Sutter is the owner of the Walnut Saloon. He was caught on camera in a heated argument with one of his employees, that ended physically.
The tone of voice, the language and most importantly the physical contact. This is not the way anyone, especially an employer should act.
Dennis McMickens is the President of the Northwest Ohio safety council. He regularly trains bosses and their employees about workplace violence and what to do if they feel unsafe at work.
“Yes management jobs are very, very stressful. But at no time is it ever acceptable or excusable to threaten or physically put your hands on an employee under any circumstances no matter how upset you may be,” said McMickens.
After watching the video of Dale Dean Sutter appearing to grab his employee by the throat, he believes Sutter has a lack of emotional control. This behavior is usually not just a one time thing. McMickens encourages anyone who feels their employer is dangerous to not hesitate about speaking up.
“Because when its the when it’s the owner,what do you do? You’ve got the person who owns the business who is in violation of these things. Well the only recourse you have at that point is to contact occupational safety and health administration, and the law,” said McMickens.
Law enforcement is involved in this situation. Suter was arrested by the Findlay police department but was released on bond. He is expected to be in court on March 13.
If you feel threatened or unsafe at your place of employment, you’re encouraged to contact the Northwest Ohio Safety Council at 419-622-7777 or your local police department.
