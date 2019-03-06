Reaction to Governor DeWine’s first State of the State Address

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Governor Mike DeWine gave his first State of the State address Tuesday.
He laid out how he plans to create a brighter future for Ohioians from infrastructure, to mental health and drug addiction, and Lake Erie.
“We’re poised to lead a new Ohio renaissance, a rebirth of our state by facing the problems we put off for too long,” said Govenor Mike DeWine.
Governor DeWine explained what a great state we live in, but he's made it clear that we have a lot of unfinished business, business he plans to tackle head on.
"It's time for us to invest in Ohio,” said DeWine.
In close to 45 minutes Governor Mike DeWine broke down key issues he wants to address with his newest budget proposal.
"We just want to make live better for all,” said DeWine. “For all, Ohio families."
His remarks were welcomed by some at the local and state level. Toledo’s Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz thanking the governor for his attention to infrastructure, addiction, and Lake Erie. State Senator Theresa Gavarone agrees.
"I felt really encouraged that a lot of his priorities that he mentioned are pretty much in line with my own," said Gavarone, who attended the Governor’s State of the State address.
The first issue the governor discussed was our roads.
"We have neglected them too long,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “We now face a crisis today that must be addressed immediately. "
His plan is to raise the gas tax by 18 cents a gallon to fix roads. Addressing our roads is something Toledo's mayor welcomes. He said this in part of a statement.
“I also want to thank the governor for choosing to invest in infrastructure,” said Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. “A drive through any of Ohio’s major cities, including Toledo, shows the urgent need to fix our infrastructure problem.”
Another issues Governor DeWine addressed was our need to work at the challenges facing public health, specifically addressing mental health and the drug epidemic.
He proposed a new public health fund to raise awareness, prevention and treatment and wants to create a new center to help local law enforcement.
State senator Gavarone was grateful the governor addressed these important issues.
"I mean there's just a big overlap between mental health and drug addiction and I think we need to continue working on these issues," said State Senator Theresa Gavarone for the 2nd District of the Ohio Senate.
Before his first State of the State address concluded, Governor DeWine laid in on the issues surrounding Lake Erie, specifically mentioning Toledo's water crisis. His budget proposal will include a new fund called H2 Ohio to ensure safe and clean water across the state.
"My friends we cannot continue to lurch from water crisis to water crisis,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “This fund will give us the ability to plan and develop long-term solutions. "
Toledo’s Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is grateful for the attention to the lake, but he hopes the program will bring more than just money. He said this in part.
“Accountability is the essential ingredient because if we are going to spend more money without accountability, we might as well burn it in the backyard.”
While the plan hasn’t been released just yet, State Senator Theresa Gavarone is hopeful it will make a difference.
"I'm optimistic they will be real solutions,” said Gavarone. “I've made it no secret my desire to do whatever we can to get everyone involved to find a solution to the water quality issue and I'm excited to see what comes out of the governor’s budget proposal."
During the State of the State the governor rarely stated how much these programs would cost. Those numbers will be released when the full budget is ready later this month.
