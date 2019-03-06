Police identify suspect who allegedly wrote school shooting threat on Perkins High School desk

By WTOL Newsroom | March 6, 2019 at 9:17 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 9:18 AM

SANDUSKY (WTOL) - Police have identified the person who allegedly wrote a threat on a desk at Perkins Local School.

The school said via Facebook that on Tuesday staff members discovered writing on a desk that threatened a school shooting.

During the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified, according to the school.

The school says although there is no longer a credible threat, additional Perkins Police officers are present in and around the school district’s buildings on Wednesday.

The school says they will take appropriate action in cooperation with the Perkins Township Police.

