More delays for Anthony Wayne Trail reconstruction

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s a question we all want the answer to: what is going on with the Anthony Wayne Trail?
Even though it's not really construction season right now, changes and delays are already in the works.
Officials at the Ohio Department of Transportation planned to be done with the new bridge on the Trail over the railroad tracks last November. That job has been held up for months now due to how busy the railroad tracks are underneath.
If you're like Gary Murphy who recently moved his staffing company office nearby, you've found other ways to get where you're going.
“I have a lot of people that drive the Trail and they complain a lot coming into the office, but I don’t drive the Trail to come to work," he said.
The goal is to have the new bridge built by the end of this summer to get two lanes going in either direction.
Then, they’re going to be working on the existing bridge to have traffic reopened to three lanes each way by July 2020.
ODOT admits, going into this project they knew how busy the rails were, but didn't realize the impact it would have to the project.
“There’s a couple other bridges over this exact same rail line that are also being worked on, or being worked on in the near future, so the groups that are involved in these projects, we have weekly meetings with the rail line to make sure that we’re all communicating. We’re all coordinating because if we can get a couple hours of rail time, that means each project can really take advantage of that couple of hours," ODOT Spokesperson, Rebecca Dangelo said.
The other two bridges are the Maumee Avenue Bridge which is currently being rebuilt and the larger multi-year I-75 project that leads into downtown Toledo.
"Right now, they’re working on abutments and they’re working on roadway, which was originally supposed to be worked on after the bridge was built, but they’re trying to switch the schedule around so that they’re staying busy and making progress so that when we are able to get the bridge done, we don’t have to finish working on all the other stuff,” said Dangelo.
Due to the time delay the Ohio Controlling Board has issued the contractor, Miller Brothers Construction, an additional $270,000.
TMACOG explained, it’s really up to ODOT Central Office if there’s any further delays saying, ”We don't have any direct contact with the project.”
