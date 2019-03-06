Michigan drivers react to Governor’s proposal to raise gas tax

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Michigan drivers are reacting to a proposal from the Governor to double the state's gas tax to fix the roads.
“Personally, I wouldn’t be able to afford it. I work four jobs right now just to afford my house and my dog, and increasing the gas, I wouldn’t even be able to get to work,” said driver Libby Ayalon.
Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking lawmakers to increase the gas tax by 45 cents.
“The whole goal is to make sure we get to a spend level of $2.5 billion additional on our roads,” said Whitmer.
She adds, that’s how much money it would take every year to get roads to 90 percent good-fair by 2030.
“It sounds high, but I’d like the roads fixed also,” said Michigan driver June Harris.
The tax wouldn't go up 45 cents right away. The governor is proposing it go up in increments beginning in October 2019, over the course of a year.
According to taxfoundation.org, right now, Michigan drivers pay just over 44 cents in state gas tax. Add to that another 45 cents for a total of 89 cents. That would give Michigan the highest state gas tax in the nation by far. Right now, Pennsylvania has the highest at about 59 cents. Drivers also pay another 18 cents in federal gas tax.
“Please, when you be in power. Think about the people,” said Munir Qaraee who owns a Bedford Barbershop.
He said a tax hike would hit hard.
“The people, they used to cut every week. Now they saving some money to just pay their bills. Right now, gas is already high,” he said.
To offset some of the additional tax burden, Whitmer wants to reverse a so-called pension tax enacted in 2011 and give higher tax breaks to low-income earners.
It’s up to Michigan lawmakers to approve the proposal. Republican Senator Dale Zorn of Ida said in a statement that he’s encouraged to see roads as a priority of the Governor’s
“While it is disappointing that the governor’s plan relies on a large tax increase, this is just the beginning of the budget process," he added.
Representative Bronna Kahle of Lenawee County told WTOL 11 she wants to work with the Governor to fix the roads. She said Governor Whitmer’s first proposal isn’t going to work for the folks of Lenawee County, but she will work with the Governor to come up with a better and more realistic plan.
