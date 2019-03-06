MI arson suspect arrested in Findlay; charged with weapons offense

FINDLAY (WTOL) - A Michigan man suspected of an arson in Lansing was arrested at a hotel in Findlay on Tuesday.
Lansing police officials were sent to the Econo Lodge in an attempt to locate arson suspect 41-year-old Jeffery Bryant of Grand Ledge, Michigan.
Officers located Bryant at the hotel and obtained a search warrant for his hotel room and vehicle.
Police say they found firearms and narcotics, as well as possible evidence related to the arson.
Bryant has arrested and charged with having weapons under disability. He is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.
The Findlay Police Department is investigating the weapons and narcotics offenses, while the Lansing Police Department investigates the arson.
