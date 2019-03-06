Long term ramp closures on Collingwood to I-75

NORTHWOOD, OH (WTOL) - Drivers in the area are aware of the larger I-75 project spanning from the DiSalle Bridge into downtown.
Coming up this weekend, drivers will see big changes.
“Really, this allows us to be able to, believe it or not, make the next stage a little easier for people," said Spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation, Rebecca Dangelo.
Drivers may have seen signs on the ramps going on and off of 75.
Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, the ramps from Collingwood Boulevard leading on and off of I-75 are going to be closed for 510 days leading into the end of summer 2020.
“There’s not really an easy part of this construction project. It is going to be 5 hard years, and we understand that, but doing this first phase as we go into 2020, going into 2021 when we start working on the downtown interchange with the Anthony Wayne Trail, that’s going to kind of ease that up since we’re already going to be done between Collingwood and South Avenue," Dangelo said.
Also starting Friday night, I-75 will be reduced to one lane in either direction over the weekend to minimize the impact it will have to traffic. It will reopen to two lanes going both ways before the morning rush at 6 a.m. on Monday.
"What we’re going to see Monday when this reopens is two lanes of I-75, we’re still keeping the two lanes, but they’re both going to be on the current southbound I-75 lanes separated by a barrier wall and that allows us to be able to quickly and safely build the northbound lanes since we don’t have to maintain traffic on them,” Dangelo said.
The reason for the Collingwood closure is due to the fact drivers won’t be able to safely get from that exit to the southbound span of 75.
Some local roads like Emerald Avenue that passes under 75 will need to be closed to work on the expressway bridges above and keep construction away from live traffic.
