Local schools are seeing an alarming number of students and staff get the flu

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Crews Christ the King are deep cleaning the school, after they had to close for two days because of a high number of illnesses among students and staff.
Longfellow Elementary also did a deep cleaning because 25-perfect of their student population called in sick on Monday.
Additionally, TPS said 206 students and staff were out sick at Longfellow Elementary School Tuesday. Parents are glad schools are taking extra precautions to ensure students safety.
But how can you make sure your home is cleaned properly, especially when family members get sick?
“My personal preference is a bleach or something with a bleach solution. You want to make sure you’re following the proper directions on the back of the bottle” said Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner EricZgodzinski.
Using the correct cleaning solution for proper areas can help target germs effectively. Additionally knowing where to clean in your house is also important. Hotels like the at Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel have their housekeeping staff specifically trained to clean smaller spots around the rooms.
“Really a focus on the high traffic areas, light switches, remote controls, TV’s and anything in the bathroom gets cleaned a couple times especially this time of year” said Hotel Manager, Brian Crooks.
The rise in flu cases in local schools right now is happening because the flu vaccine is not covering of the problems associated with the flu. But the health department says it is still important and not too late to get your flu shot.
It is covered by most insurances and is free at the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.
