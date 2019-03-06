‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer

In this Oct. 1, 2018, photo, moderator Alex Trebek speaks during a gubernatorial debate between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican Scott Wagner in Hershey, Pa. Jeopardy!" host Trebek says he has been diagnosed with advanced -four pancreatic cancer. In a video posted online Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Trebek said he was announcing his illness directly to "Jeopardy!" fans in keeping with his long-time policy of being "open and transparent." (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke)