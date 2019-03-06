‘It Was Terrifying’: Cruise Ship Passengers Injured After Rough Seas, High Winds Up To 115 MPH

‘It Was Terrifying’: Cruise Ship Passengers Injured After Rough Seas, High Winds Up To 115 MPH
March 6, 2019

Author: Carrie Hodgin, WFMY News 2

Published: 9:31 PM EST March 5, 2019

Updated: 10:28 PM EST March 5, 2019

NEW YORK — It’s a trip cruise passengers on board Norwegian Cruise won’t forget.

That’s after the cruise ship encountered rocky winds and rough seas as a storm hit the east coast while leaving from New York.

A passenger on the ship said they had to hold onto things in their cabin to get to the door.

The unexpected winds hit the ship around 115 miles per hour.

Another passenger said, “Right as we opened the door, I saw a wave coming at us. It was crazy.”

A video from inside the cruise ship captured customers holding onto a bar as items were thrown about.

The cruise line told CBS News that several injuries were reported, and the guests were treated by the ship’s medical staff.

The cruise ship arrived Tuesday to Port Canaveral in Florida.

