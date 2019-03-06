‘Happy thoughts’ helped lost California girls survive ordeal

In this Sunday, March 3, 2019 photo provided by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office rescuers and family members comfort Leia, back left, and Caroline Carrico, back right, after they were found near Benbow, Calif. Armed with some outdoor survival training, granola bars and pink rubber boots, the 5- and 8-year-old sisters survived 44 hours in the rugged Northern California wilderness before they were found dehydrated and cold but in good spirits on Sunday, authorities said. (Humboldt County Sheriff's Office via AP)