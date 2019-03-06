First Alert Forecast: More extreme March cold

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Very cold and brisk this morning with temperatures near 10 degrees at daybreak along with wind chills near or below zero. A few scattered snow showers, especially this morning will be possible.
It will be mostly cloudy and cold this afternoon with highs near the middle 20s. A few light snow showers, with no accumulation expected.
Highs toward the end of the work week will return back into the low and middle 30s.
Highs will reach back into the 40s and possibly low 50s briefly for the weekend ahead. Rain is likely late on Saturday and into early Sunday.
