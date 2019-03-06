2009 death of woman in relationship with Daniel Myers deemed to be suicide

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A 2009 death investigation of a woman first reported as a suicide was reopened in Sandusky County after her former boyfriend, Daniel Myers, was connected to the murder of Heather Bogle.
Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton and county prosecutor Timothy Braun began looking into the death of 37-year-old Leigh Ann Sluder after her boyfriend, and the father of their child, Daniel Myers, was arrested and charged with the murder of Heather Bogle in 2017.
“Obviously, if we’d gotten another conviction on Daniel Myers, it wouldn’t have changed a day he did in jail, he’s doing life without parole. But what we’re trying to do here is answer questions for people.” said Braun.
Investigators cross checked the records from the 2009 suicide, and partnered with BCI to determine if Leigh Ann could in fact have shot herself with the rifle found near her body. But the final piece was Leigh Ann’s suicide letter in her handwriting, kept hidden for years by Myers, and found by his family after he plead guilty to Heather Bogle’s murder.
After nearly two years of cross checking the facts, the investigation determined Leigh Ann had in fact taken her own life, despite it being known that Myers was abusive and capable of murder.
“But those two things don’t necessarily mean he killed Leigh Ann Sluder. And that was the tough part about all of this. You’re looking at him, you know he is a guy that is capable of it, but this time around, I don’t think he did it,” said Braun.
But learning about the troubled relationship, and seeing a trend with other women, Sheriff Hilton still believes Myers is ultimately responsible for what happened to Leigh Ann.
“A classic domestic violence victim, maybe not physical but definitely emotional. And she was isolated, she felt alone, and Danny Myers did all of that to her. And I would say that he did kill her, he just did not pull the trigger,” said Sheriff Hilton.
