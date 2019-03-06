Daughter speaks out after men ransack home, tie up her mom with duct tape

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police are investigating after a woman was tied up with duct tape by four men who then ransacked her home Friday.
Kathy Norris, 58, was inside her home on West Central when she heard noises coming from her front door just before 10 a.m.
When Norris went to her door, she saw a man holding a box, indicating that it was for her daughter. However, when she opened the door, four men wearing all black clothing and masks forced their way into her home.
The men bound Norris with duct tap and nylon zip ties and proceeded to demand money, weed, guns and bank cards from her.
The suspects did end up ransacking the house, stealing multiple items including computers, money, jewelry, cell phones and a handgun before fleeing the scene on foot.
Norris said that she heard some of the men refer to each other as “TJ” and “Aaron."
Kathy’s daughter, Brittany Norris, believes she was the intended target of the attack.
“I’m a public figure on social media. A lot of people know me on social media and I must have been stupid -- flashing, showing money. It was marketing, you know, saying, ‘Look I came from nothing and I’ve made X amount of money. You can do it too,’" Brittany said.
Brittany warns others, don’t ever open the door unless you see a Fed Ex or a UPS truck outside.
She has a GoFundMe set up to get the home cleaned up and replace some of the stolen property.
This investigation is ongoing. We will continue to keep you updated.
