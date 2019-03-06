Acoustics for Autism event raises money for autistic children and their families

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Sunday’s Acoustics for Autism in downtown Maumee may have shattered a record this year.
Whether it’s cabin fever, 68 different bands or helping kids with autism, more than 10,000 people packed the seven venues in Maumee.
Once they pay the bills, there’s hope to have raised $80,000 for Project iAm, which helps families with autistic children.
This was the 12th annual Acoustics for Autism. It’s on a downtown block around the Village Idiot, including a massive tent in the back parking lot.
Sunday, they had great music from noon until 2 a.m.
The event included a silent auction, food, beer, t-shirts and bracelets; it helped that they had a presenting sponsor and other title sponsorships.
As always, admission to Acoustics for Autism was free, a perk that helps folks feel a little more generous in their donations.
Coming into this year, Acoustics for Autism had already raised $180,000 for families with kids on the spectrum to pay medical expenses.
