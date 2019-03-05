18-year-old arrested in connection to murder of 3-year-old boy

TOLEDO (WTOL) - An additional suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of 3-year-old Malachi Barnes.
K’veon Giles, 18, of Toledo is in custody after Toledo police asked for the public’s help in finding him.
Barnes was in a car with his father and two siblings on NB I-75 on Thanksgiving night when another car pulled up to theirs and fired multiple shots.
Barnes was hit and later died in the hospital.
Police say murder charges were filed on Jan. 23 for Giles and 20-year-old Andre White of Detroit.
White is currently in the custody of the Wayne Co., Michigan Sheriff’s Office on separate murder charges.
A 17-year-old has also been taken into custody and charged with complicity to commit murder in the case.
This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.
