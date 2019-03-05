Whitmer set to outline gas tax hike, other budget proposals

FILE - Ion this Feb. 12, 2019 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer wants to spend billions more to fix the roads and boost a lagging education system. But as the Democrat prepares to deliver her first budget proposal to the Republican-led Legislature, she faces fiscal and political pressures that are complicating her task. She notes the general fund has not grown much. The budget is Whitmer's chance to detail how she plans to "fix the damn roads" and pay for priorities like letting high school graduates attend community college for free. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File) (Al Goldis)
March 5, 2019

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is poised to propose a 45-cents-a-gallon gasoline tax increase to improve Michigan roads and bridges that she says will deteriorate further without a major influx of new spending.

The Democrat will propose her first budget Tuesday at a hearing with lawmakers. She is expected to propose offsetting a portion of the tax hike with targeted relief for certain residents.

If the Republican-led Legislature backs Whitmer's plan — which will be a tough sell — Michigan would have by far the highest fuel taxes in the country.

Whitmer also will outline a $500 million boost in state K-12 spending , including extra funding to teach at-risk, special education, and career and technical students.

