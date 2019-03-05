Violent crime sparks travel advisory for the Bahamas

Author: 10News Staff
Violent crime in the Bahamas has forced the U.S. State Department to issue a travel advisory for the islands.
The Level 2 Advisory asks travelers to “exercise extreme caution” while in the area.
The advisory says crimes such as burglaries, armed robberies and sexual assaults are common, even during the day in areas where there are many tourists.
Officials warned that some personal watercraft operators were reportedly committing sexual assaults against tourists.
A majority of the crimes are taking place on New Providence and Grand Bahama Island.
Travelers were urged to be extra careful at their hotels or wherever they were staying and to be wary of strangers.
