VERIFY: Did the Tax Reform eliminate deductions for student loans, property tax, medical and dental?

A meme featuring former House Speaker Paul Ryan reads: "Here are some things you won't be able to deduct on taxes this year, student loan interest, medical expenses, property taxes, and any home office expenses not paid by my company. Also, the threshold for charitable donations has increased so you can forget recouping the donations to Wounded Warriors, Habitat for Humanity, and PBS. However, If you own a private plane or jet you can deduct the maintenance of the aircraft."