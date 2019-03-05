Toledo Police’s post-academy training designed to protect new officers

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo's newest officers are anxious to hit the streets to serve and protect, but they won’t be hitting the streets just yet. New officers will be taking off the training wheels for some post-academy training that could one day save their lives.
For recent graduates of the academy, it’s a driver’s seat in the real world.
"I'd like to be more confident. I definitely think that this is a building tool, and a stepping tool to build our confidence to make it easier for us to make decisions and for us to do the job as effectively as possible,” new Toledo Police Officer Caryn Lawson said.
Before they strap on a gun, the new officers will experience 48 fluid, real-world scenarios for two weeks. It’s a change the department implemented about three years ago. The goal is to get new officers comfortable in their own skin before they take on the job.
"It’s as close to real life as you can get with the scenarios without the actual life-threatening danger,” Sgt. Erik Welling of Toledo Police’s Training Section said.
From traffic stops to building searches, the new officers learn how to balance their own safety with confronting situations officers frequently face. With the pressures of the academy over, state tests, graduation and more, the newly-sworn officers can just focus on handling themselves.
Police leaders say they've noticed a tremendous difference in new officers' performance and safety in the field since implementing the post-academy training.
“What’s going on in your mind is, you have to be thinking ‘What can I do to make sure that I’m safe?’ Because that’s ultimately the main goal is to go home at the end of the day,” Officer Lawson said.
Toledo Police’s 38 newest will be coming to protect and serve a street near you March 18.
