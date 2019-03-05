Toledo Library offering ESL classes

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library has options for those trying to learn the English language.
Classes are available for speakers of other languages to help learn how to speak, read and write in the English.
These English as a Second Language classes are provided by PENTA Career Center and are regularly scheduled through May. No registration is required.
Let’s Talk is a relaxed, fun place to practice English, or a place for native English speakers to enjoy interacting with adult learners of the language.
The club has a respectful and friendly environment to practice conversation skills in English while discussing current events and a variety of other topics.
ESL classes take place Monday - Thursday at the 1736 Broadway Street location between 12:30 - 2:30 p.m.
Let’s Talk happens every other Wednesday at the 3900 Kings Road location between 6 - 7 p.m.
You can find a complete list of dates and locations for both the classes and the club on The Toledo Library website.
