2019 Summer Concert Series lineup announced

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Here’s something to burn away the winter chill! The 2019 ProMedica Summer Concert Series will include artists like Bret Michaels, Chaka Khan and returning band OAR.
Other concerts will be announced and added to the lineup soon due to contractual agreements.
The concert will kick off on Friday, June 7 at Promenade Park with American rocker and Poison frontman, Bret Michaels.
The concerts will be weekly through September featuring a variety of local and national musicians and musical genres, including alternative, country, pop, rock, R&B, soul and Tex-Mex.
Tickets will be $15 pre-sale or $20 the day of the show.
New this year, super fans may purchase VIP tickets for entry closer to the stage for $45. Tickets go on sale Thurs., March 14 at 10 a.m. at the Huntington Center Box Office, Ticketmaster and on the Promenade website.
Other national artists and bands confirmed to perform at Promenade Park as part of the concert series include:
- Fri. June 14 - Toad the Wet Sprocket and Big Head Todd and the Monsters
- Fri. June 21 - OAR
- Thu. July 4 - Eric Chesser and Toledo Symphony Orchestra
- Fri. July 19 - Killer Queen (An international tribute band)
- Fri. July 26 - En Vogue and Kid n’ Play
- Fri. Aug 2 - Enigma Norteño and Los Humildes Hermanos Ayala
- Fri. Aug 9 - Dennis DeYoung
- Fri. Aug 23 - Martina McBride
- Fri. Sep 13 - Frankie Ballard
- Fri. Sept 20 - Chaka Khan
More details about these concerts and additional ones to be scheduled will be coming soon.
