Stretching Your Dollar: Get the most value out of your vacation

Spring break is coming, and so is summer. We are starting to think about vacation time!
In the computer age, you’d think that the need for a travel agent would disappear. However, you couldn’t be more wrong. It’s their business. They know where the deals are for flights and hotels.
You should think about using a travel agent to help you book, or at the very least budget your vacation.
“You should be excited to talk to a travel agent and say, ‘This is what we are looking for,’ and have them put it together and make suggestions for you,” said Dawn Kelly of Travel Connections.
By the way, the fees to work with her are paid by the charters and destinations, not you.
Whether it’s going to Disney or maybe a beach stateside or in the Caribbean or Mexico, here are some guidelines:
- Don’t try to book too far out or last minute! Promotions come up by the season and deals do come up as both airfare and hotel prices may come down.
- Be flexible in dates. A day or two either way might save even hundreds of dollars. Try your best to avoid spring break, Christmas and New Year’s.
“We can offer them the world by attachment links to certain resorts and product we’re offering to them. Sometimes it’s a challenge—clients come to me and say, ‘This is my budget’ and we try for the very best vacation package that’s in that budget. Expedia… the operators run on a similar price point. My operators are all very similar if there’s good value out there I’m confident I can find it before somebody who doesn’t do this every day," Kelly said.
New destinations? Costa Rica is up and coming. So are Belize, Central America and Panama.
