St. Ursula Academy Dance Team win 2 state competitions

TOLEDO (WTOL) - For the sixth year in a row, the St. Ursula Academy Dance Team is state champions in two categories at the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators state tournament.
The SUA Dance Team took first place in the jazz and pom categories at the tournament held in Dublin last weekend.
This is the sixth year that the team has placed first in those categories.
“I am so incredibly proud of this team year after year. These young women are not only talented, but they are also consistent, reliable, and driven. They push themselves to be their best each season, and it shows with maintaining state titles for six years in a row in jazz and pom," said varsity dance team head coach Morgan Melchert.
These latest wins bring 15 titles in the last six years to the school.
