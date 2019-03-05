South Holland-Sylvania and Angola Road intersection closed after pedestrian hit by car

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A pedastrian struck by a vehicle near the south Holland-Sylvania and Angola Road intersection is fighting their life.
This incident which happened just after 9 p.m. Monday night caused the intersection to close for an hour.
The victim was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.
State troopers said the driver of the car had the green light when the victim was crossing in a cross walk and is not facing any charges at this time.
We will update this developing story as more details are confirmed.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.