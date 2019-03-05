South Holland-Sylvania and Angola Road intersection closed after pedestrian hit by car

South Holland-Sylvania and Angola Road intersection closed after pedestrian hit by car
By WTOL Newsroom | March 4, 2019 at 9:04 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 10:35 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A pedastrian struck by a vehicle near the south Holland-Sylvania and Angola Road intersection is fighting their life.

This incident which happened just after 9 p.m. Monday night caused the intersection to close for an hour.

The victim was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.

State troopers said the driver of the car had the green light when the victim was crossing in a cross walk and is not facing any charges at this time.

We will update this developing story as more details are confirmed.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.