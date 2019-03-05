Rossford school, community members discuss bullying and ways to prevent it

ROSSFORD (WTOL) - Rossford Parents, teachers and students got together in an independent forum Monday night to see what they can do in the fight against bullying in their school community.
The parents were there to express concern for their children and share stories of bullying.
The teachers were there to listen and explain what a day at school looks like with modern technology and social media.
Board of Education member Tiffany Densic believes this discussion is a step in the direction of a solution.
“The more parents we can get together to talk about what’s going on so both sides can talk about what the issues are and then we’ll actually feel like something’s being done because right now, people are frustrated, they don’t feel like something’s being done,” she explained.
This meeting was organized by members of the community separate from the school.
Now, Densic thinks it will be productive to involve the Board of Education and figuring out a good way to make sure that bullying of classmates on social media can be stopped.
The Rossford School District also has an anonymous bullying reporting tool on their website which helps students report bullying if they were involved or observed a possible incident.
