Protecting Our Water: What’s Still Being Done To Stop Lake Erie Algae?

The Statler farm is one of a handful across the state which operate as a demonstration farm. A guinea pig in the agriculture community. Best practices like cover crops are being tested here. But it’s not as simple as demanding farms start throwing expensive guesses at this problem. Each field is different. “That adds to the complexity that not everything we’re going to do is going to work up in Williams County or Defiance.” Anthony said. He added, “It’s a little tough for us to go out and buy a 150,000 dollar piece of equipment that it might take us 15-20 years to pay that off right now.” 6:50