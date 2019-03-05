Possible changes may come for mobile food vendors in Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A special meeting was held Monday to discuss changes that could impact food truck vendors.
Mobile food vendors still have to register with the city’s department of finance each year for $50.
This will allow them to operate anywhere in Toledo as long as they're legally parked.
They'll have to provide their own trash receptacles and won't be able to use the city's when they're parked in a public area.
Councilman Rob Ludeman is the committee chair. He said the intention of the new ordinance is to simply update the city code and put everything in one place.
“We’re looking at safety. We’re looking at the consumer protection. And I think we’re also looking out for the legitimate food vendors to make sure that people don’t just slide in who don’t go through the licensing process, who don’t go through the city process and the county health department process. So I think it was a great discussion," he said.
Ludeman added there are a few minor changes that need to be made, and he expects to send the ordinance to the full council by the end of March.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.