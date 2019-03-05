Police: Alcohol appears to be factor in serious injury pedestrian crash

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian.
The crash happened at the intersection of Holland-Sylvania Road and Angola Road in Springfield Township Monday night.
Police say 21-year-old Camaria Gamble of Toledo was headed southbound on Holland-Sylvania Road in a Chevy Cruze when 30-year-old Scott Henninger of Columbus, who was crossing the westbound intersection in a marked crosswalk, was hit.
Police believe alcohol was involved in the crash.
The State Patrol reminds pedestrians to wear reflective clothing at night and carry a flashlight. They also remind motorists to watch areas where pedestrian traffic is greater.
