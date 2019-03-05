ODOT looking to find gold in the form of your St. Patrick’s Day-themed road signs

(WTOL) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking for clever ideas for roads signs, and they’re hoping they don’t have to go to the end of the rainbow to get them.
ODOT is asking for your help in thinking up some St. Patrick’s Day-themed drinking and driving safety awareness messages.
The best submission will run on more than 130 electronic freeway message boards across the state.
You won’t win anything but bragging rights, but your submission could become famous in the Buckeye State, so that’s pretty cool.
You can upload your best ideas here.
Even if your St. Patty’s Day submission isn’t picked, you can submit other messages you think are sign-worthy all year long on ODOT’s website.
