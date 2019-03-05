Mobile Meals searching for volunteers to deliver meals during lunchtime

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mobile Meals is looking for volunteers to contribute to their lunchtime to delivering meals to those who they serve in the community.
All pick-up site locations are in need of home meal delivery volunteers and or substitutes. Without the help of volunteers, Mobile Meals would be unable to deliver to over 500 clients each day.
Volunteers at Mobile Meals provide clients with nutritious meals in addition to assisting them with maintaining their independence.
Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Mobile Meals at 419-255-7806 or send an email to info@mobilemeals.org. More information can be found here.
