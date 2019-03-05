Medical experts advice regarding recalled blood pressure medication

TOLEDO (WTOL) - More drugs, that treat millions of Americans with high blood pressure, are being added to the recall list.
Since last summer, drug companies have recalled hundreds of blood pressure and heart medication drugs after tests showed small levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities.
“It’s not actually a part of the medicine, is what we’ve heard, but part of the process of making the med and then these impurities get left behind,” said Robert Witte, a Physician Assistant with a Promedica cardiology office.
Witte said patients have been asking a lot of questions about the drug recalls. The latest being Losartan. He said not all Losartan prescriptions or any of the other drug names under the recall are affected. So it’s important to call your doctor or pharmacist to find out if yours is.
“See where the pharmacy is getting their Losartan from. If that’s one of the manufacturers that’s in the recall. If it’s not, then they can keep taking the medications no problem,” explained Witte.
Health experts warn not to stop taking the medication if you think it might be impacted by the recall because it could do more harm than good.
“The side effects and the consequences of stopping the blood pressure medicine right away is going to be much more severe than the side effects of these medicines and these carcinogenic effects long term," said Witte.
Instead, Witte urges patients to continue taking the drug and contact their doctor who will find them an alternative.
You can view a complete list of the recalled drugs here.
