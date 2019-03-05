The ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 trailer is finally here

With only six episode remaining, there are still several questions to be answered. We last saw Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryn cozying up in the bedroom, but how will their relationship change when they realize they're related? The Night King is on his way to Westeros, and he has an Ice Dragon with him. Will Danaerys' dragons be able to take on the white walkers now that one of their own has been taken? Of course, the ultimate question remains: Who will sit on the Iron Throne at the end of it all?