Fremont police offering reward for information on FRHS threat

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Fremont police are offering a $250 reward for any information that could help them identify the person who wrote threatening messages at Fremont Ross High School on Friday.
The message was found in a bathroom stall and included references to gun violence and a racial slur.
A concerned student reported the threat to school officials who then contacted police.
Fremont schools have added an increased police present to their campuses in response to the threat.
Any interested person is asked to contact Detective Kiddey or School Resource Officer Burkin for more information.
