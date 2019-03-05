First Alert Forecast: Frigid cold continues, Warmer weekend in sight

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mostly cloudy skies will be expected this morning along with a frigid cold winter feel. Temperatures will be in the upper single digits and lower teens through daybreak.
Wind chills this morning will be in the single digits below zero. It will be mainly cloudy this afternoon with both a few peeks of sunshine and a few snow showers mixed in. Any snow accumulation would be 1/2″ or less. Extremely cold March weather with highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees.
The end of the week will slowly moderate back into the low and middle 30s for Thursday and Friday.
The weekend will turn considerably warmer with highs in the 40s on Saturday. Rain will be likely Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Mild and breezy on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees.
