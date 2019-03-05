Findlay bar owner caught on camera attacking employee

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The owner of a Findlay bar was arrested after he was caught on camera physically assaulting an employee last Thursday.
Dale Dean Suter is the owner of Walnut Saloon, and he was taken into custody after the incident.
Video shows a heated argument between Suter and one of the bartenders. However, the fight quickly turned physical. You can see Suter go around the bar and put his hands around the female employee’s neck.
Suter has since been released on bond.
His court date is scheduled for March 13.
This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.
