Dressed up, ready for fun: New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras

In this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 image, a New Orleans resident brings her dogs, Cake and Alvin, to the Krewe of Barkus parade in a decorated baby stroller in New Orleans. New Orleans now boasts some 50 walking Carnival clubs that parade throughout the Mardi Gras season. That's the most ever in the city's long Carnival history, making Mardi Gras more colorful and diverse than ever before. (AP Photo/Stacey Plaisance) (Stacey Plaisance)