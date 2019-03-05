Car crashes into home following police chase

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A car crashed into a home following a police chase Tuesday morning.
The crash ended at a home on Secor Road near Dorr Street around 3 a.m.
Toledo police were chasing a silver Chevy Impala down Secor Road. When the driver crossed Dorr, police say he lost control, hit a pole and crashed into a home.
The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Police say the back of his car was inside the home at the staircase to the second floor.
No one from inside the home was injured.
Toledo Edison crews were one scene of fix the downed wire and pole.
