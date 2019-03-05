American veteran back in Toledo after being detained in Korea

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - Don Yi, owner of Tea Tree Asian Bistro in Levis Commons will return to the United States Monday night after having been detained in Korea for the last month.
Ahead of his landing at Toledo Express, Don and his mother and sister shared thoughts about his journey.
“Now that it’s all done and over with and he’s actually on US soil, currently, we’re ecstatic," Kim Yi, his sister and co-owner of the restaurant said.
Don, an American Army veteran and local business owner went to visit Korea to get his father’s affairs in order after his recent passing.
Yi, who has been in the US since he was nine, was temporarily put in jail and kept in the country for evading military service. He explained, what happened to him can happen to others who become US Citizens but may not have been born here.
“Even if after getting your US Citizenship, you can still be party to the Korean laws, because, you know, you have to report to the Korean government separately, which I did not know. That’s the thing that most people don’t know. There are steps you need to take so that you don’t fall into my situation when you get over there," Don explained.
He had to wait out a travel ban, and await judgment on potential fines and further jail time.
"That was the biggest worry when I was over there was how the restaurant’s going to do or, you know, nervous the whole time how it was going, but my sister really, really pulled it through and they are doing really well, and I got a lot of support from the community, so that was real helpful. I just have so many people to thank when I get back. I don’t even know where to start,” Don Yi told WTOL over the phone Monday.
He was in good spirits, even joking that he arrived in Chicago two hours before he left Seoul due to the time change.
Saturday, Yi found out he was free to come back to the US without penalty, and is also free to come and go from Korea in the future.
Don said he will be traveling back and forth because he was unable to bring his father’s remains back with him, so since his father is buried in Korea, Don plans to travel back and forth to visit his grave.
An aunt and cousin flew in from the states to help him enjoy this final phase of the trip. They headed back Sunday and all in all, Don said without a car in a foreign country, he’s walked over 200 miles in the past month first going door to door seeking information and, as the restauranteur that he is, Don made lemons out of lemonade and when he realized he wouldn’t be able to leave until at least March. He did his best to see the country and enjoy what Korea has to offer.
Needless to say, his family is relieved, and also thrilled that he's coming home.
Hi mother, Sung Yi emotionally explained how this blindsided the family.
“No, I mean he been in Army, so he’s gone eight years. That time, I know, he’s there, whatever he has to do this, I’m not nervous and not worried about it, not that much, but this time is, never even think about it, to coming like that shock. You know, I was stressed, and worried, nervous, anger, everything. You know, but, over it now," she explained.
Don enjoyed Chicago for the day while on layover before his flight to Toledo which is schedlued for 10 p.m.
Don added that he can’t wait to kiss the ground when he arrives in the U.S; as soon as he got on the in Seoul, he breathed a sigh of relief.
He’s also proud of his family and staff at the restaurant, as he and the entire family are grateful to the community for their support during this tough time.
And for Don’s sister...
"I’ll be taking a vacation,” she laughed.
