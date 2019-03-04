Warmer weather and rain expected later in the week

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Overnight, Tuesday and Wednesday will be a very cold setting that will continue especially for March.
There is a chance of some passing light snow Tuesday midday and afternoon. Little to no accumulation should be expected.
Thursday temperatures will be rebounding with afternoon highs 32 to 35.
Expect a chance of rain and snow developing on Friday.
The weekend will be warmer with possible rain, especially Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Outdoor plans? Make sure to stick WTOL 11 and check the 10-day FIRST ALERT FORECAST for timing on the chance of rain.
