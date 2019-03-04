Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay dies at 93

Red Wings legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay has died at the age of 93.

Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay dies at 93
Ted Lindsay shakes the hand of Tracey Cohen after announcing a donation of $1 million to Oakland University for autism services for adults and teens. Cohen has autism and is employed as a social group facilitator at OU.
March 4, 2019 at 8:23 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 8:23 AM

Author: 13 ON YOUR SIDE Staff

Published: 7:19 AM EST March 4, 2019

Updated: 7:27 AM EST March 4, 2019

DETROIT, Mich. - A Detroit Hockey legend and Hall of Famer has passed.

According to our partners in Detroit Ted Lindsay, who was 93 and died under hospice care overnight.

Lindsay, known at “Terrible Ted,” played for the Red Wings back in the 1940s and 1950s. He helped the team win four Stanley and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1966.

Lindsay was also known for his charitable work having founded the Ted Lindsay Foundation in 2001. The foundation raised funds for the research of autism spectrum disorders and programs to help those impacts.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.