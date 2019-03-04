PVC pipe bomb found in Sylvania Township causes investigation

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP (WTOL) - Authorities are working to learn more about a bomb that was found on the 4000 block of Tantara Road in Sylvania Township Saturday.
Sylvania Township police said the PVC pipe bomb, filled with black powder, ball bearings and ammunition, was ready to construct and detonate, but it failed.
Northwest Ohio Regional Bomb Squad and the FBI, Toledo Resident Agency’s bomb tech agents also arrived on scene.
How the bomb got to its location is yet to be determined.
This is an ongoing investigation.
