More than 1,500 live turtles found duct-taped, stuffed in suitcases in Philippines

The animals were valued at 4.5 million Philippine pesos, or $87,000, according to a Facebook post from the Bureau. Authorities found several species of turtles left behind in a suitcase, including Star Tortoises, Redfoot Tortoises, Sulcata Tortoises and Red-Eared sliders. Several species discovered in the suitcases are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.