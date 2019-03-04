Men ransack Toledo home, tie up homeowner with duct tape

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police are investigating after a woman was tied up with duct tape by four men who then ransacked her home Friday night.
Kathy Norris, 58, was inside her home on West Central when she heard noises coming from her front door.
When Norris went to her door, she saw a man holding a box, indicating that it was for her daughter. However, when she opened the door, four men wearing all black clothing and masks forced their way into her home.
The men bound Norris with duct tap and nylon zip ties and proceeded to demand money, weed, guns and bank cards from her.
The suspects did end up ransacking the house, stealing multiple items including computers, money, jewelry, cell phones and a handgun before fleeing the scene on foot.
Norris said that she heard some of the men refer to each other as “TJ” and “Aaron."
After arriving on the scene, police found additional evidence was found in the alley and at a nearby vacant house.
This investigation is ongoing. We will continue to keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.