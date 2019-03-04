It’s Paczki 24/7 at Bakery Unlimited!

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Thousands of the powdery pastries called paczki will satisfy the sweet tooth of many before Ash Wednesday.
Bakery Unlimited has been producing the densely filled donuts for decades.
This year they’re adding a few ways to make it easier to get your sweets by Fat Tuesday.
Paczki lovers can buy one for $1.50 (but who really buys just one?) or a dozen for $14.99. And if you pay cash, the baker will throw in a bonus paczki!
They have prepackaged assorted dozens ready to grab and go. New this year is a walk-up window! You can pay cash and grab a dozen faster than you can say, “It’s Paczki Time!”
Head over to the Zablocki Senior Center at 3015 Lagrange Street Monday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. or Fat Tuesday from 5 a.m. until they sell out!
Bakery Unlimited sent over 1,700 dozen for the sale put on by the One Village Council.
