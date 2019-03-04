First Alert Forecast: Winter cold is back

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mostly cloudy skies and much colder this morning with temperatures more like the middle of winter. Lows will be in the lower teens to near 10 degrees.
Areas of slippery travel and a few delays are possible due to snow that fell on Sunday. A few passing light snow flurries will be possible. Highs today will only reach toward 20 degrees.
Frigid early March weather will continue Tuesday with highs only in the teens. Temperatures will be slow to moderate by the end of the week back into the 30s and could possibly reach into the 40s by the weekend with steadier rain chances.
