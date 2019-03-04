Bibles survive massive fire in West Virginia church: ‘Though odds were against us, God was not.’

The fire was so hot that firefighters had to back out of the building at one point.

Bibles survive massive fire in West Virginia church: ‘Though odds were against us, God was not.’
March 4, 2019 at 9:42 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 9:42 AM

Author: Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA

Published: 9:37 AM EST March 4, 2019

Updated: 9:37 AM EST March 4, 2019

Firefighters were left stunned after a church fire in West Virginia when they found a pile of Bibles untouched by the flames.

The Coal City Fire Department was dispatched early Sunday morning to assist with a fire at Freedom Ministries Church in Daniels, WV.

"Picture this, a building so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Despite this, the department said that not a single Bible or cross was harmed by the fire. Photos posts by the department were shared more than 20,000 times.

On March 3 around 12:58am the our department was dispatched to assist Beaver VFD with a structure fire at the Freedom...

Posted by Coal City Fire Department on Sunday, March 3, 2019

The department said that no firefighters were hurt.

The church also posted on Facebook following the fire. saying “in the midst of smoke you can see Jesus. He was there with us!”

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.