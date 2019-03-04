Applebee’s Drink of the Month: $2 Absolut Rainbow Punch

TOLEDO (WTOL) - When one door closes, another one opens.
You’ve heard the saying, and it perfectly describes Applebee’s Drink of the Month promotion.
Once one month’s drink promotion is over, you just get to look forward to a new one the month after.
And for March, you don’t have to do somewhere over the rainbow to get it. You’ll just have to look at the end of one at Applebee’s.
The restaurant chain is offering $2 Absolut Rainbow Punch to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all month long.
The punch is made with Absolut vodka, green apple, lemon and ginger.
The concoction is topped off with a candy rainbow.
