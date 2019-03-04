Acoustics for Autism rocks downtown Maumee

MAUMEE, OH - Music for a good cause filled the streets of downtown Maumee on a snowy Sunday.
It was the 12th annual Acoustics for Autism to benefit the group Project I Am.
If you love music this was the place to be.
Ten thousand people were expected to come to enjoy 68 acts spread out over seven stages.
All the musicians, like Chris Knopp, perform for free.
“Toledo’s got a great music scene. A lot of good friends and we enjoy hanging out together and listen to everyone else play,” said Chris.
Since it began Acoustics for Autism has raised $180,000.
Money, after expenses, goes into a scholarship fund.
“We then award scholarships to families with autism spectrum disorder costs that aren’t covered by insurance,” said Scott Hayes of Project I Am.
Danielle Veitch used money for put her daughter into a costly sensory therapy class.
“It helped her put her sentences together, woke her up a little bit. Kind of brought the world back to reality for her," said Danielle.
Cindy Jones also enrolled her son into sensory classes.
“It’s a great amazing feeling. Takes a village to raise these kids. Parent’s couldn’t do on their own. Great to have these organizations help fund," said Cindy.
For scholarship information go to the Project I Am website.
