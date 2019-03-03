Woman found dead in south Toledo home

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police are investigating after a 47-year-old woman was found dead in her south Toledo home Saturday night.
This happened on Balfe Street off of Broadway.
Toledo police were conducting a welfare check at the residence when they found the woman’s body.
Currently, there is no word on the circumstances surrounding her death, but police do suspect foul play.
A coroner’s investigator is heading out to the scene.
We will continue to keep you updated.
