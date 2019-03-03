Woman found dead in south Toledo home

By WTOL Newsroom | March 2, 2019 at 9:34 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 10:14 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police are investigating after a 47-year-old woman was found dead in her south Toledo home Saturday night.

This happened on Balfe Street off of Broadway.

Toledo police were conducting a welfare check at the residence when they found the woman’s body.

Currently, there is no word on the circumstances surrounding her death, but police do suspect foul play.

A coroner’s investigator is heading out to the scene.

